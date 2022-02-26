CONNEAUT
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 9:12 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 10:02 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• A disturbance was reported at Truck World at 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Nickle Plate Avenue and Clay Street at 2:33 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Jackson streets at 2:42 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 3:12 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 3:18 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of 14th Street at 4:37 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:01 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:08 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Route 7 at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 24.
ASHTABULA
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of Carso Avenue at 12:12 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• Aggravated menacing and stalking were reported in the 600 block of West 54th Street at 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1500 block of West 30th Street at 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• A citation for driving under suspension was issued during a traffic stop at Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 5 a.m. on Feb, 23,
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 1:27 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive at 1:43 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A search warrant executed in the 500 block of West 40th Street at 4:58 p.m. on Feb. 23, resulting in seizure of guns, ammunition and drugs.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 5:26 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 6:56 p.m. on Feb. 23.
