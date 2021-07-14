CONNEAUT
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 2:38 a.m. on July 12.
• Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 8:49 a.m. on July 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:30 a.m. on July 12.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 12:38 p.m. on July 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:23 p.m. on July 12.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Station Street at 1:38 p.m. on July 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at State at Broad streets at 3:12 p.m. on July 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 3:49 p.m. on July 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 3:57 p.m. on July 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 8:25 p.m. on July 12.
• A person was arrested on a warrant through Conneaut Municipal Court at 8:27 p.m. on July 12.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:44 p.m. on July 12.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11:07 p.m. on July 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:54 p.m. on July 12.
