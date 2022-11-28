• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:23 a.m. on Nov. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 8:26 a.m. on Nov. 23.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 10:17 a.m. on Nov. 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported on the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks at 11:04 a.m. on Nov. 23.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:36 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:46 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Park Avenue at 2:38 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A custody issue was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• Reckless driving was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 10:44 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Creek and Keefus roads at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Janet Drive at 10:33 a.m. on Nov. 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 40 block of Parrish Road at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 7:03 a.m. on Nov. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Mill and State streets at 7:14 a.m. on Nov. 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1900 block of Bridgeview Lane at 7:39 a.m. on Nov. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• An accident was reported at Lake Road and Wrights Avenue at 2:13 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Youngstown Drive at 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Oakland Boulevard at 3:11 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 3:23 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at Grandview Avenue and Main Street at 3:59 a.m. on Nov. 25.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 5:12 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A fight was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 12:31 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 12:58 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 2:51 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 4:33 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 26.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 1:51 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 5:48 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:24 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Bliss and Wrights avenues at 11:39 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:58 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 3:58 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 27.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:42 p.m. on Nov. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 27.
• A dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:33 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.