• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 2:31 a.m. on March 31.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 4:51 p.m. on March 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:03 p.m. on March 31.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:21 p.m. on March 31.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:54 p.m. on March 31.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:57 p.m. on March 31.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:33 a.m. on April 1.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 2:02 p.m. on April 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 3:20 p.m. on April 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sandusky Street and Park Avenue at 8:23 p.m. on April 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 11:47 p.m. on April 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:50 a.m. on April 2.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Dorman and Old Main roads at 11:55 a.m. on April 2.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 1:57 p.m. on April 2.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:27 p.m. on April 2.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:39 p.m. on April 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:59 p.m. on April 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 5:02 p.m. on April 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:42 p.m. on April 2.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:39 p.m. on April 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 10:17 p.m. on April 2.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:48 p.m. on April 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.