• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:04 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 9:49 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• Police served a warrant in the 700 block of Broad Street at 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:56 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 4:58 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:22 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:42 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Madison and Whitney streets at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:03 p.m. on Sept. 11.
