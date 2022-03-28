• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 12:25 a.m. on March 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:30 a.m. on March 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 10:32 a.m. on March 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Sunset Drive and Lake Road at 12:07 p.m. on March 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:36 p.m. on March 25.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 3:52 p.m. on March 25.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:56 p.m. on March 25.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 4:19 p.m. on March 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 4:48 p.m. on March 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:48 p.m. on March 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:33 p.m. on March 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:28 p.m. on March 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2 a.m. on March 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 3:58 a.m. on March 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:07 a.m. on March 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:19 a.m. on March 26.
• Damage to property was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 11:09 a.m. on March 26.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:39 a.m. on March 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 8:13 p.m. on March 26.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:29 p.m. on March 26.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 10:05 p.m. on March 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 10:33 p.m. on March 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 11:18 p.m. on March 26.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:42 a.m. on March 27.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 12:50 a.m. on March 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of State Street at 2:10 a.m. on March 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported at El Camp Lanes at 5:56 p.m. on March 27.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:43 p.m. on March 27.
