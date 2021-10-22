• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 2:46 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• Police performed a public service in the 200 block of Depot Street at 3:39 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 9:49 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• Threats were reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 21.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 9:02 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 9:31 p.m. on Oct. 21.
