• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Orange Street at 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:16 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• Vandalism was reported at Broad Street and the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks at 11:32 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 11:32 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• A parking complaint was reported at the West Main Road Plaza at 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 12:03 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• A reckless driver was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 29.
