CONEAUT
• An assault was reported at Harbor and Fourteenth streets at 9:54 a.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Gore and West Main roads at 10:35 a.m. on March 18.
• Found property was reported at Hiler Street at 10:39 a.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 10:59 a.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Amboy and West Main roads at 11:31 a.m. on March 18.
• A zoning issue was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 1:30 p.m. on March 18.
• Police made an arrest on Hiler Street at 1:50 p.m. on March 18.
• Property damage was reported at Washington and Main streets at 2:33 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Chestnut and Carl streets at 2:40 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:52 p.m. on March 18.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 4:27 p.m. on March 18.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of State Street at 4:41 p.m. on March 18.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 4:46 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Thompson and East Main roads at 6:56 p.m. on March 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:53 p.m. on March 18.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:35 p.m. on March 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 9:04 p.m. on March 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 10:07 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 11:38 p.m. on March 18.
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:53 a.m. on March 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 7:47 a.m. on March 19.
• An object in the roadway was reported at Harbor Street and East Main Road at 9:37 a.m. on March 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Smith Street at 7:01 p.m. on March 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:27 p.m. on March 19.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Loves Gas Station at 12:34 a.m. on March 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Senator Street at 4:09 a.m. on March 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Blakeslee Road at 10:47 a.m. on March 20.
• Harassment was reported at Lake Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 2:33 p.m. on March 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Grove and Mill streets at 3:39 p.m. on March 20.
• Theft was reported at O’Reily Auto Parts at 4:09 p.m. on March 20.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 4:21 p.m. on March 20.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 4:36 p.m. on March 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:32 p.m. on March 20.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 5:33 p.m. on March 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 8:40 p.m. on March 20.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 9:11 p.m. on March 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:19 p.m. on March 20.
