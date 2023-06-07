• A suspicious noise was reported on the Viaduct Bridge at 4:38 a.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 8:51 a.m. on June 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 9:46 a.m. on June 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Dorman Road at 10:14 a.m. on June 6.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 11:30 a.m. on June 6.
• Found property was reported at Loves at 11:54 a.m. on June 6.
• A fight was reported at Cleveland Court and State Street at 12:18 p.m. on June 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:05 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:14 p.m. on June 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Lake Erie Street at 1:31 p.m. on June 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 3:43 p.m. on June 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 4:18 p.m. on June 6.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Parrish Road at 4:42 p.m. on June 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Buffalo Street and Park Avenue at 8:09 p.m. on June 6.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 9:04 p.m. on June 6.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 9:26 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious person was reported on Route 7 at 10:25 p.m. on June 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:12 p.m. on June 6.
