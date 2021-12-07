• A disabled vehicle was reported at Horton and South Ridge roads at 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 2:17 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 3:43 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported on School Street at 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:08 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:06 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Gore Road at 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:19 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:44 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 10:05 p.m on Dec. 6
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:39 p.m. on Dec. 6.
