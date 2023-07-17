• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 7:11 a.m. on July 14.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 8:58 a.m. on July 14.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 11:31 a.m. on July 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:26 p.m. on July 14.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported in the 300 block of Oakland Boulevard at 1:54 p.m. on July 14.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 2:22 p.m. on July 14.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:41 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Hatches Corners and Furnace roads at 3:42 p.m. on July 14.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:34 p.m. on July 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 8:15 p.m. on July 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:49 p.m. on July 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:57 p.m. on July 14.
• Shots fired was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 12:25 a.m. on July 15.
• Reckless driving was reported at Buffalo and Carl streets at 1:06 a.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Carnegie streets at 2:34 a.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 2:49 a.m. on July 15.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:37 a.m. on July 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 8:52 p.m. on July 15.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:17 p.m. on July 15.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 10:18 a.m. on July 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Street at 11:31 a.m. on July 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at the Broad Street Extension and Marina Drive at 12:03 p.m. on July 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 2:13 p.m. on July 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 6:22 p.m. on July 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 6:28 p.m. on July 15.
• Lost property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 8:23 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Underridge and Center roads at 8:32 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 8:41 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Mill Street at 9:04 p.m. on July 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 9:28 p.m. on July 15.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:36 p.m. on July 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 1:16 a.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:47 a.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 9:50 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:04 a.m. on July 16.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 11:38 a.m. on July 16.
• A loud music complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 12:50 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Twelfth streets at 12:51 p.m. on July 16.
• A loud music complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 4:08 p.m. on July 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on Burrington Heights at 4:52 p.m. on July 16.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of South Parrish Road at 5:15 p.m. on July 16.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:25 p.m. on July 16.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 7:53 p.m. on July 16.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 8:25 p.m. on July 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 8:59 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harrington Point and Lake Road at 10:15 p.m. on July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.