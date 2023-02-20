• A person was arrested on a warrant through the Conneaut Municipal Court at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:49 a.m. on Feb. 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Orange Street at 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:43 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:37 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 9:02 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 9:33 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:58 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 10:16 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 10:41 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 11:24 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 11:36 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Benjamin streets at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 2:06 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:12 a.m. on Feb. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State and Broad streets at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 18
• A parking violation was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 1:49 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:21 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Main Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• An accident was reported at Main and Mill streets at 4:23 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main Street and Fifield Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 9:01 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:28 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:49 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harry Church Drive at 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:48 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:11 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 11:01 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of 16th Street at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 19.
