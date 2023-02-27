• An accident was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 5:07 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:03 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 7:21 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 12:09 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:49 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Detroit Street at 2:27 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A zoning issue was reported in the 400 block of Sixteenth Street at 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Main and Liberty streets at 4:34 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:19 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 9:28 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 8:43 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Leamur Drive at 9:31 p.m. on Feb. 23.
• A parking violation was reported at State and Broad streets at 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• An unwanted subjects was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 2:03 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:58 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:13 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:06 a.m. on Feb. 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 9:01 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 9:42 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 11:21 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 5:02 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 11:58 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:28 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.