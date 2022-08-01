• An OVI arrest was made at Jackson and Washington streets at 12:11 a.m. on July 28.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:27 a.m. on July 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:08 a.m. on July 28.
• Harassment was reported on Parrish Road at 11:07 a.m. on July 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:30 a.m. on July 28.
• Found property was reported at State and Orange streets at 4:48 p.m. on July 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 4:52 p.m. on July 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 5:59 p.m. on July 28.
• A custody issue was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 6:03 p.m. on July 28.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:53 p.m. on July 28.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 8:17 p.m. on July 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:33 p.m. on July 28.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:43 p.m. on July 28.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 12:35 a.m. on July 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:50 a.m. on July 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Innovation Parkway at 5:55 a.m. on July 29.
• A missing person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:20 a.m. on July 29.
• A roadway hazard was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:22 a.m. on July 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 10:38 a.m. on July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 10:57 a.m. on July 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 11:20 a.m. on July 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:24 p.m. on July 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 2:53 p.m. on July 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 4:24 p.m. on July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 5:24 p.m. on July 29.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:32 p.m. on July 29.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 5:34 p.m. on July 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 6:57 p.m. on July 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 7:37 p.m. on July 29.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:53 p.m. on July 29.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:31 p.m. on July 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 9:25 p.m. on July 29.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:02 p.m. on July 29.
• Shots fired was reported in the 400 block of Daniels Avenue at 2:54 a.m. on July 30.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Fair Street at 3:14 a.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 3:45 a.m. on July 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 4:27 a.m. on July 30.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:43 p.m. on July 30.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:04 p.m. on July 30.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 6:42 p.m. on July 30.
• A dumping complaint was reported at Welton Road and Route 7 at 8:08 p.m. on July 30.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 8:48 a.m. on July 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 10:15 a.m. on July 31.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:39 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Days Inn at 2:05 p.m. on July 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported at the sandbar at 2:17 p.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:10 p.m. on July 31.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Notafar Drive at 6:10 p.m. on July 31.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 6:52 p.m. on July 31.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Broad Street and Lake Road at 8:35 p.m. on July 31.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 11:20 p.m. on July 31.
