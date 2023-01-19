• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 12:09 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Innovation Parkway at 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A parking complaint was reported at Monroe and Chestnut streets at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 3:59 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Washington Street at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:27 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A person was arrested on a warrant on East Main Road at 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A trash dumping complaint was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:48 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:03 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 18.
