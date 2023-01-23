• Harassment was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 10:11 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 2:01 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:16 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Underridge and Keefus roads at 6:17 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:24 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:01 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Broad Street at 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 2:43 a.m. on on Jan. 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:16 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:04 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:07 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Depot Street at 4:05 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 7:07 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Sixteenth and Mill streets at 8:59 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported on Route 7 at 9:29 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:12 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 10:17 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 21.
