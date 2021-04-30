CONNEAUT
• Police conducted community policing in the 600 block of Main Street at 10:24 a.m. on April 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 3:08 p.m. on April 27.
• A traffic stop resulting in an arrest was reported at Center Street and Daniels Avenue at 3:28 p.m. on April 27.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 4:05 p.m. on April 27.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:14 p.m. on April 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:24 p.m. on April 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Biscoff Avenue at 4:50 p.m. on April 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 5:02 p.m. on April 27.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 5:14 p.m. on April 27.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 7:47 p.m. on April 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Keefus Road at 10:41 p.m. on April 27.
• A man skateboarding in the road was reported at Millard Avenue and Lake Road at 11 p.m. on April 27.
