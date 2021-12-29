CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gateway Avenue at 8:39 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 9:54 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:31 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Baltic Street at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 6:09 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 10:02 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road West at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Thompson Road at 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Underridge and Horton roads at 12:48 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fair Street at 3:14 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and JFK Road at 5:54 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 7:29 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A custody issue was reported in the 300 block of Bliss Avenue at 7:57 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Underridge Road at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 4:26 a.m. on Dec. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Furnace Road at 12:14 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 1:58 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• An ATV crash was reported at Dorman and Underridge roads at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Depot streets at 7:59 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:56 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 9:14 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:48 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:32 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:39 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Key Street at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• A fraud complaint was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 1:17 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Liberty and Washington streets at 4:23 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Found property was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:14 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 27.
