• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:17 a.m. on March 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:42 a.m. on March 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:28 a.m. on March 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:33 a.m. on March 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:06 a.m. on March 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 12:14 p.m. on March 13.
• Police served a warrant in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 12:17 p.m. on March 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 1:14 p.m. on March 13.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 1:31 p.m. on March 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 2:10 p.m. on March 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 10:55 p.m. on March 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:24 p.m. on March 13.
