• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 12:04 a.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:19 a.m. on June 30.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:21 a.m. on June 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 9:15 a.m. on June 30.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:30 p.m. on June 30.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 5:53 p.m. on June 30.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:13 p.m. on June 30.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:10 p.m. on June 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Pasadena Avenue at 9:46 p.m. on June 30.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 9:53 p.m. on June 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake and Broad streets at 10:20 p.m. on June 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:41 p.m. on June 30.
• An accident was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 2:36 a.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3:08 a.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:56 a.m. on July 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 7:04 a.m. on July 1.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:46 a.m. on July 1.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 1:11 p.m. on July 1.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 2:03 p.m. on July 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:32 p.m. on July 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Erie Street at 3:52 p.m. on July 1
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 5:43 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Carl and Buffalo streets at 7:14 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 7:36 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road West at 8:54 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 9:05 p.m. on July 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:37 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 9:58 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Street at 10:02 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 10:39 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 11:01 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Street at 11:03 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 12:21 a.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:42 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:44 a.m. on July 2.
• Theft/damage to property was reported at Creek and Amboy roads at 7:46 a.m. on July 2.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Overpass Drive at 11:11 a.m. on July 2.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 3:57 p.m. on July 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:44 p.m. on July 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and JFK Drive at 6:08 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 9:26 p.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 9:28 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Cleveland Court and State Street at 9:48 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Fifteenth Street at 9:58 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 10:01 p.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 10:19 p.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 10:37 p.m. on July 2.
