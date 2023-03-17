• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on March 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 1:09 a.m. on March 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 1:43 a.m. on March 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 11:03 a.m. on March 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 2:49 p.m. on March 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:33 p.m. on March 15.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 8:14 p.m. on March 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:14 p.m. on March 15.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 8:16 p.m. on March 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Center Street at 1 a.m. on March 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 9:01 a.m. on March 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 11:13 a.m. on March 16.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:22 p.m. on March 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported 200 block of East Main Road at 3:19 p.m. on March 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 5:47 p.m. on March 16.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 5:59 p.m. on March 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 7:47 p.m. on March 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 8:06 p.m. on March 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 8:38 p.m. on March 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:32 p.m. on March 16.
