• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• An accident was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 9:04 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 10:04 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 10:29 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 12:32 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• Theft was reported on Point Drive at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on Nickle Plate Avenue at 1:46 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 2:34 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 3:53 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:16 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:13 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• An animal complaint was reported at 16th and Buffalo streets at 8:35 p.m on Dec. 20.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 20.
