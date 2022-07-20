• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 2:32 a.m. on July 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:55 a.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at State and Mill streets at 7:56 a.m. on July 19.
• Vandalism was reported at Main and Buffalo streets at 10:36 a.m. on July 19.
• An accident was reported at Brown Avenue and West Main Road at 10:44 a.m. on July 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 11:06 a.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 11:43 a.m. on July 19.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:11 p.m. on July 19.
• Vandalism was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 12:44 p.m. on July 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Road at 12:50 p.m. on July 19.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:44 p.m. on July 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:09 p.m. on July 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:08 p.m. on July 19.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 5:08 p.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 5:33 p.m. on July 19.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 5:50 p.m. on July 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Pearl Street at 7:52 p.m. on July 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 8:03 p.m. on July 19.
• Lost property was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 8:09 p.m. on July 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Orange and Madison streets at 8:12 p.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:01 p.m. on July 19.
