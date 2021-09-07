• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 6:52 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Furnace Road at 7:38 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:06 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 1:01 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Amboy Road at 1:21 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 2:06 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Assault was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at State and Mill streets at 2:58 p.m on Sept. 3.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:18 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:38 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• An accident was reported at Lake and Parrish roads ta 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:29 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Bridge Street at 10:36 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Bridge Street at 11:26 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:31 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Harry Church Drive at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 1:23 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Reig Avenue at 1:57 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:03 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 2:18 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 5:13 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 6:04 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:16 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:39 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A civil issue was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 8:47 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake and Chestnut streets at 10:26 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harrington Point Lake Road at 1:11 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• An object in the roadway was reported at 16th and Mill streets at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 12:34 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:56 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 1:59 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• An accident was reported on Route 7 and Welton Road at 3:19 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:51 p.m. on Sept. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 12:48 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Avenue at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 2:08 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• Damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 3:06 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported at State and Mill streets at 4:43 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 6.
