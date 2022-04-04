• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:36 a.m. on April 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 3:07 a.m. on April 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:55 a.m. on April 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:56 p.m. on April 1.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 3:04 p.m. on April 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:02 p.m. on April 1.
• A crash was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:23 p.m. on April 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Thompson Road at 6:05 p.m. on April 1.
• A crash was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 8:16 p.m. on April 1.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:46 p.m. on April 1.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:58 a.m. on April 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Day Street at 1:13 a.m. on April 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:38 a.m. on April 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:38 a.m. on April 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 2:57 a.m. on April 2.
• A narcotics complaint was reported 700 block of Route 7 at 6:59 a.m. on April 2.
• An accident was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 12:19 p.m. on April 2.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Center Road at 12:39 p.m. on April 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 1:24 p.m. on April 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:54 p.m. on April 2.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 2:02 p.m. on April 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 6:25 p.m. on April 2.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 6:30 p.m. on April 2.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:44 p.m. on April 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 9:30 p.m. on April 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:29 p.m. on April 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:32 a.m. on April 3.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Keyes Street at 12:37 a.m. on April 3.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:16 a.m. on April 3.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 1:03 p.m. on April 3.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 1:29 p.m. on April 3.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 2:07 p.m. on April 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Welton Road and Bank Street at 2:34 p.m. on April 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 3:22 p.m. on April 3.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:47 p.m. on April 3.
• A disturbance was reported at Circle K at 6:04 p.m. on April 3.
• A reckless driver was reported at Harbor Industrial at 7:31 p.m. on April 3.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:47 p.m. on April 3.
