• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:37 a.m. on May 22.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:02 a.m. on May 22.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:30 a.m. on May 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:41 a.m. on May 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:54 a.m. on May 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 2:43 p.m. on May 22.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 3:53 p.m. on May 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Grant Street at 6:55 p.m. on May 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:20 p.m. on May 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 10:55 a.m. on May 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:12 a.m. on May 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 3:03 p.m. on on May 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4 p.m. on May 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Horton Road at 4:12 p.m. on May 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Broad and Depot streets at 5:07 p.m. on May 23.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 6:08 p.m. on May 23.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:35 p.m. on May 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.