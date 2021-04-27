• A disturbance was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 12:35 a.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:43 a.m. on April 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:16 a.m. on April 23.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 3:20 a.m. on April 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:49 a.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 4:31 a.m. on April 23.
• Blocked railroad crossings were reported on Gore and Amboy roads at 6:58 a.m. on April 23.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 7:54 a.m. on April 23.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 9:05 a.m. on April 23.
• A court order violation was reported on Fourteenth Street at 2:15 p.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 23.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:33 p.m. on April 23.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 4 p.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and Buffalo streets at 4:34 p.m. on April 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 4:59 p.m. on April 23.
• A fraud complaint was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:21 p.m. on April 23.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 10:06 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 11:15 p.m. on April 23.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:53 p.m. on April 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:58 a.m. on April 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:03 a.m. on April 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 5:43 a.m. on April 24.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 12:18 p.m. on April 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:39 p.m. on April 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block State Street at 2:25 p.m. on April 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 3:17 p.m. on April 24.
• A threat was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 4:17 p.m. on April 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:20 p.m. on April 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 6:26 on April 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 7:18 p.m. on April 24.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 9:47 p.m. on April 24.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported at West Main Road and Locust Drive at 11:03 p.m. on April 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:11 a.m. on April 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 2:43 a.m. on April 25.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:40 a.m. on April 25.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 8:01 a.m. on April 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:31 p.m. on April 25.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 5:06 p.m. on April 25.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:07 p.m. on April 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:13 p.m. on April 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 10:47 p.m. on April 25.
