• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 4:01 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 4:12 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported at State and Washington streets at 4:46 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Reig Avenue and Main Street at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 12:14 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Underridge Road at 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• A holdup alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:31 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Chadman Street at 1:56 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Parker Street at 3:23 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Road at 4:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Keefus Road at 8:11 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:18 p.m. on Nov. 10.
