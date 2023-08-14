• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Center Street at 8:47 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:59 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 4:41 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:01 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 8:43 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at State and Buffalo streets at 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:14 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 10:29 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:49 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 7:07 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 8:12 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 9:48 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Main and School streets at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Sandusky and Jackson streets at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Clark Street at 7:59 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block ofLiberty Street at 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 10:21 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 1000 block Lake Road at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 12:38 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on Lake Park Drive at 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:03 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and State streets at 8:27 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Lake Rod at 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:44 p.m. on Aug. 13.
