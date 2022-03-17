CONNEAUT
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:33 a.m. on March 16.
• A traffic hazard was reported at Amboy and Gore roads at 11:39 a.m. on March 16.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on March 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:43 p.m. on March 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 6:37 p.m. on March 16.
