• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:49 a.m. on Jan. 7.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 9:55 a.m. on Jan. 7.
• Trespassing was reported at Loves at 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 12:18 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:57 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Road at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Ridge Road at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 8:48 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 12:46 a.m. on Jan. 8.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 2:03 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Ridge Road East at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 7:23 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 9.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Underridge Road West at 7:54 a.m. on Jan. 9.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the Woodworth Road at 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 9.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 9:12 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• Police performed a property check in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 10:37 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 11:06 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.