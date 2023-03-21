CONNEAUT — The city’s police department has received a grant from the state of Ohio for $208,463 to pay for a new police officer for two years, according to a press release from State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur’s office.
The grant is part of Ohio’s First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program, which uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for recruitment and retention efforts for first responders, supporting wellness programs, and on-boarding and training costs.
“The funding provided by this grant helps our first responders in the Conneaut area better protect the communities serve,” Fowler Arthur said in the release. “Hiring a new police officer will help the department spread their workload among current staff.”
Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby was pleased to hear of the award.
“There was a couple things we were thinking about doing with this, which involved some enforcement work hand-in-hand with the zoning department regarding possible zoning issues,” Colby said.
He said he hopes the city will be able to pick up the expense of the new officer’s salary after the grant runs out.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the various agencies receiving funds from the sixth round of funding through the grant program, which included $12 million in funding for a variety of departments throughout the state, including Conneaut.
“When it comes to public safety, we don’t want our police officers, firefighters, and medics to be overworked and exhausted when they’re responding to emergencies,” DeWine said. “Through this program, we’re not only helping local first responders get support for their mental wellbeing, but we’re also helping to ease the workload on current staff by funding new hires.”
The program has had $95 million in funding allocated to it thus far.
A total of 29 agencies received funding through this round of the program.
