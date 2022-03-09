CONNEAUT — City Manager Jim Hockaday said at a work session on Monday he would like to put the city’s 2022 street paving program out to bid after next week’s council meeting.
Hockaday said the city will seek bids for a unit price for different commodities, which determines how much the city can pave this year.
“We generally bid just about every thing and every treatment,” he said. “So we’ll bid line striping, we bid crack filling, we bid every type of treatment we can bid, we list it in this packet, and we get unit prices on all of them.”
Once bids for unit prices come back, council can chose what roads they would like to have paved.
“Technically, the only thing we’re really bidding are the unit price quantities,” Hockaday said.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the city has about $700,000 available for this year’s paving.
In other business
• Council President Jon Arcaro proposed an amendment to an ordinance introduced last week that would strongly recommend wearing masks in Conneaut City Hall.
Arcaro suggested amending the ordinance to state that council reserves the right to modify the policy based on information from the Centers for Disease Control.
“If we get that in there, hopefully we won’t have to visit this again as things change, is my intent,” Arcaro said.
Masks have been required for people coming into City Hall since Sept. 20, 2021.
• At the next regular council meeting, an item will be on the agenda to allow the city to seek bids for the first phase of the Conneaut Creek Dredged Material Facility.
“It’s a larger project, but at the same time, our estimates are conservative,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he is excited to see the project finally move forward.
