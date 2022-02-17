CONNEAUT — A number of parents spoke out at a Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to end the district’s mask mandate immediately, rather than next month as planned.
Last week, Superintendent Lori Riley announced that on March 8, masks would be strongly recommended, but not required in Conneaut schools. At Wednesday’s meeting, Riley said the change in policy aligns with the start of spring sports, and gives parents the chance to have their children vaccinated before masks are no longer required.
Staff are still strongly encouraged to wear masks, Riley said.
Masks are still mandated by the federal government on buses through March 18, Riley said.
School nurse Louise Cleveland said with masks no longer being required, there is a very real possibility the number of students who need to quarantine will increase. If students are showing symptoms of COVID-19, they may be asked to wear a mask, she said.
Several parents spoke at the meeting.
Julie Ring said her child is frustrated.
“The masks, they’re disgusting,” she said. She asked if the board was taking into account that students get their masks dirty.
Kelly Carlson asked the board if they were looking for a specific number of COVID-19 cases before the mandate was lifted. She said Ashtabula County is ranked 82nd out of 88 counties for COVID-19 cases.
“I firmly believe that parents should be given the right to decide if a mask is necessary for their child,” Carlson said.
Steven Thomas said two of his children are falling behind in the Conneaut school system.
“They are not comfortable learning like this,” he said.
Thomas said 30 children have died from COVID-19 in Ohio.
After the public comment section of the meeting was over, the board moved on with the meeting’s agenda, before Carlson stood up again and asked if the board would respond to the various comments.
“You guys aren’t the bad guy, but I’m not the bad guy either,” Carlson said. “I’m representing my children. We have to have open communication.”
Board President Chris Bartone said the board traditionally responds to public comments at the end of the meeting.
Board Member Penny Armeni asked attendees what if one of the 30 children who had died from COVID-19 in Ohio had been their child.
“We are hearing you, and are trying to do what we think is the best and the safest for all children,” she said.
Armeni said she understands parents’ concerns.
“We can’t make a rule for individual children,” she said. “We have to do what we think is the best for all children.”
Carlson asked if another type of meeting can take place in the evenings where there could be a discussion between parents and board members.
Multiple speakers raised the issue of the time of the meetings, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, stating that the meeting time makes it difficult for working adults to attend.
At the end of the meeting, Bartone thanked everyone who spoke at the meeting.
“This board listens to everybody who speaks, and to parents, community members, faculty members, who have something to say to the board,” he said.
In other business
• Board member Chris Brecht said the schedules for next year’s sports seasons are coming together. The district will compete as an independent next school year.
Riley read a letter from the commissioner of the Chagrin Valley Conference, stating that the district has been accepted to join the conference in the 2023-24 school year. The district will only compete as an independent school for one year, Riley said.
