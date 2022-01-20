CONNEAUT — The city’s wastewater superintendent and a representative of Conneaut’s engineering firm spoke to City Council on Tuesday night and gave details of a procedure that would give sewer lines along two sections of Route 20 an additional 20 to 30 years of life.
Chris Kogelnik, from CT Consultants, said the plan is to line sewer mains from Harbor Street to Chestnut Street and from Bartlet Street to West Street.
“What, in total, this would get the city is potentially this entire main between West and Harbor, could be brought back to its useful life,” he said. The sewer main between Bartlet and Chestnut had been lined previously, Kogelnik said.
The liner is made of felt and resin, and is hardened with steam or hot water, said Wastewater Superintendent Brian Bidwell.
CT Consultants also looked at the sewer laterals running from the main to people’s houses in those two sections.
“That’s oftentimes a failure point on vitrified clay pipe, where the lateral comes into the main,” Kogelnik said. Most of the joints could be lined, Kogelnik said.
Pipe lining can offer significant increases in useful life, he said.
“It’s not a concrete pipe or a PVC pipe in the end, but it could offer you up to 20 to 30 years of useful life, considering the price,” Kogelnik said.
Lining the two sections of sewer main would cost $324,880, and lining the 71 worst lateral connections would cost $177,500, Kogelnik said.
Bidwell said the city is responsible for the sewer main and the joint with the lateral.
“These 71 lateral connections, it’s likely the city would have to make a repair, maybe not next week, but at some point in the future, we’re going to be making a repair there,” Bidwell said.
Council person Oakey Emery asked if the work could cause damage to the homeowner’s line. Kogelnik said it was possible, but he had never heard of it happening.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the lateral liner is approximately $2,500, while a traditional repair costs around $10,000.
Hockaday said the highest propensity for water main breaks and sewer main collapses is 18 to 24 months after resurfacing. Route 20 is scheduled to be resurfaced from the North Kingsville line to the viaduct bridge over Conneaut Creek.
Another alternative included in the bid package is applying a cement mixture to the inside of older manholes in the area. Kogelnik said it would cost $85,000 to $86,000.
Council will vote on an authorization to put the project out for bids at a meeting next week.
Generally, the city does about $50,000 of sewer line lining per year, but this project is more significant, Bidwell said.
“In the past, we’ve had 1,000, 1,500 feet [of lining],” he said. “This is probably the largest lining project we’ll have done in the city, because we’re looking at almost 6,700 feet.”
Bidwell said he would like the lining finished before Route 20 is resurfaced.
Hockaday said getting the project done in the spring will depend on contractor’s schedules.
“We’ve done sewer lining in the past, so most of these companies are fairly familiar with us as a city, what our expectations are, how we are to work with,” Hockaday said. “So I think this is going to be an attractive project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.