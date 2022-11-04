• Shawn M. Braner, 908 Harbor St., Conneaut, improper lane, $50 and costs; driving under suspension/forfeiture or child support, $100 and costs
• Dante Brown, 4000 South Ridge Road, Kingsville, theft, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), pay $170 restitution to victim, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Gregory Brown, 4890 Route 193, Dorset, prohibited acts, $75 and costs
• Shane H. Bureau, Wooster, overload, $80 and costs
• Brandon L. Butts, 1165 Lake Road, Apt. 1, Conneaut, driving under suspension, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, become valid licensed driver by June 30 and gainfully employed by Dec. 31; display of license plates, $10 and costs
• Olivia A. Carlson, 3109 School St., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Claire L. Center, Springfield, Illinois, overload, $80 and costs
• James Cook, 265 Chestnut St., Andover, prohibited acts, $50 and costs
• Jocelyn A. Cook, 436 W, Main Road, Apt. 304, Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), will not have to go to jail if a valid driver by March 31, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs; expired or unlawful plates, $25
• Steven Coy III, 215 Pearl St., Conneaut, failure to reinstate, $1,000, perform 500 hours of community service, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs
• Sun H. Crowder, 2315 Ohio Ave., Ashtabula, expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Jeffrey Dalrymple, 250 Sandusky St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $50 and costs; expired plates, $25 and costs
• Lisa A. Davison, Waterford, Pennsylvania, assured clear distance ahead, $150 and costs
• Darwing DeJesus, 933 Day St., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Elijah Dick, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, speeding, $80 and costs
• Mark A. Dillon Jr., 246 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Joshua P. Eberhart, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, speeding, $120 and costs
• Rodney L. Ebright, Dayton, speeding, $100 and costs
• David Etter, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $50 and costs
• Chad E. Evangelista, 9175 Austinburg, speeding, $115 and costs
• Deborah Flack, 555 S. Parrish Road, Conneaut, speeding, $75 and costs
• Nelson O. Galarza, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $90 and costs
• James A. Georgia, 6206 Bushnell Road, Conneaut, speeding, $110 and costs
• Robert R. Giovannucci, Charlton, Massachusetts, overload, $80 and costs
• Troy S. Haring, Mansfield, speeding, $150 and costs
• Rebecca A. Henery, 530 Clark St., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Melanie Himes, Espyville, Pennsylvania, parking on sidewalk/curb/street lawn, $150 and costs
• Scott A. Kay, Grove City, Pennsylvania, speeding, $100 and costs; safety belt (driver), $50 and costs
• Billy J. Kirk Jr., East Springfield, Pennsylvania, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $750 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, may attend program in lieu of three days in jail
• Robert Lahti Jr., 3402 Route 7, Andover, prohibited acts, $75 and costs
• Chris Lawson, Cleveland, public intoxication, $50 and costs
• Michael J. Lioy, Wesley Chapel, Florida, overload, $147 and costs
• Wendy M. Minarik, 4388 Creek Road, Kingsville, traffic control device, $25 and costs
• Jesse Moore, 2887 Route 7, Andover, display of license, $150 and costs, may perform community service in lieu of fine/costs, will perform 25 hours of community service; use of illegal license plates/transfer of registration, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs, obtain GED/high school diploma and obtain gainful employment by June 30
• Andrew J. Morris, Waterford, Pennsylvania, overload, $466 and costs
• Keith A. Mosier, Cochranton, Pennsylvania, overload, $130 and costs
• Pedro Mosqueda, Palm Coast, Florida, overweight/oversize vehicle on state route, $80 and costs
• Mark Murray, Meadville, Pennsylvania, overload, $149 and costs
• Eugene Nipple, Kinsman, prohibited acts, $75 and costs
• Vahid Nukic, Erie, Pennsylvania, stop sign, $50 and costs
• Joseph Ochan, Kitchner, Ontario, overweight/oversize vehicle on state route, $132 and costs
• Franz M. Parker, 4123 Center Road, Conneaut, taillight/illumination of rear plate, $50 and costs
• Kenneth Petrchello,1407 Ohio Ave., Ashtabula, speeding, $105 and costs
• Joseph E. Polchosky, 361 S. Ridge Road, Conneaut, traffic control device, $50 and costs
• Daniel Raines, Albion, Pennsylvania, speeding, $125 and costs
• Antonio E. Rondineli, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $75 and costs
• Darrell Sanson, 177 Dean Ave., Conneaut, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle (unloaded), $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, no forfeiture of firearm
• Darrell L. Sanson, 694 Residence St., Conneaut, failure to reinstate, $150 and costs
• Adam Schell, 782 Spring St., Conneaut, domestic violence, 180-day jail sentence, credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, pay costs
