CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Municipal Court has received a pair of grants from the Ohio Supreme Court, according to a statement from the court.
The first grant, for almost $73,000, will allow the court to upgrade its case management system, according to the statement. The project will substantially improve the efficiency of the clerk’s office.
The new system will make managing cases easier, reduce pressure on staff, decrease the risk of human error and produce better reports, according to the statement.
The system will also improve public service.
The second project will upgrade the panic alarm system in City Hall and the court, according to the statement. The upgrade will cost $22,000, and was fully funded by an Ohio Supreme Court grant.
The new system will utilize wireless panic alarms that will send location data to law enforcement radios, according to the statement. The system can also send text messages and emails, make phone calls and create computer pop-ups for building personnel.
