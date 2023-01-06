• Brandy M. Allen, 416 Monroe St., Conneaut, criminal damaging, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, pay $250 restitution to victim
• Dena Armeni-Ellison, Cleveland, resisting arrest, 90-day jail sentence (87 days conditionally suspended), credit for three days spent in jail prior to conviction, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years
• Leroy Balliet, Girard, Pennsylvania, aggravated menacing, $50 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program; violation of a protection order, $50 and costs, 150-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program; no parking when snow exceeds three inches, $50 and costs
• Devin M. Barber, 31 Burrington Hts., Conneaut, speeding, $100 and costs
• Joseph B. Beres, 702 Grove St., Conneaut, criminal damaging, $1,000 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (158 days conditionally suspended), credit for 22 days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, obtain/maintain employment
• Bradley David Bottorf, 541 Sandusky St., Conneaut, registration required, $50 and costs
• Richard Alex Campbell, 425 W. Main Road, Conneaut, display of license, $150 and costs; registration required, $50 and costs
• Jazlynn Carrier, 3225 Maple Ave., Apt. C, Conneaut, seat belt violation, $30 and costs
• Jose Javier Cedeno, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 128, Conneaut, traffic control device, $150 and costs
• John T. Connelly, 285 ½ Main St., Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended; directional signal required, $50 and costs
• Shelly Coy, 509 Chestnut St., No. 10, Conneaut, wrongful entrustment, $500 and costs, may participate in community work service program
• Dylan A. Curry, 143 Marshall St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $25 and costs
• Diana Dalrymple 292 Clay St., Conneaut, possession of drug abuse instruments, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years; attempted aggravated possession of drugs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), credit for 11 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program,
• Michael D. Ellis, 290 Harbor St., Conneaut, muffler, $25 and costs; no operator’s license, $75 and costs
• Keith A. Garvin, 413 Beaver St., Conneaut, driving under suspension/forfeiture/child support, $250 and costs, 25 hours of community work service by April 30
• Autumn B. Gillett, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, speeding, $50 and costs
• Autumn B. Gillett, Erie, Pennsylvania, right of way when turning left, $50 and costs
• Gary Wayne Gower, 433 W. Main Road, Conneaut, registration required, $50 and costs
• James D. Jenkins, 244 Orange St., Conneaut, failure to control/weaving course, $100 and costs
• Jason Kern, 614 Sherman St., Conneaut, criminal mischief, $250 and costs, 60-day jail sentence (59 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, 9mm handgun forfeited to Conneaut Police Department
• Jordan Lewis, 542 Sandusky St., Conneaut, assault, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years; criminal damaging, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, pay $500 restitution, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• Nathan Lott, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 95, Conneaut, cruelty to animals, $200 and costs, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Jennifer Maki, 188 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $50 and costs
• Richard McCurdy Jr., Youngstown, driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence; failure to control, $50 and costs
• Robert T. Mitchell, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 28, Conneaut, seat belt, $50 and costs
• Curtis L. Newsome, 249 Whitney St., Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Devon Reynolds, 409 Grove St., Conneaut, assault, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; theft, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• John Roach, 242 Bartlett St., Conneaut, stopping for school bus discharging children, $200 and costs
• Daniel Rutter, 584 Center Road, Conneaut, possession of marijuana, $150 and costs; display of license plates, $150 and costs
• Alyssa Shumac, 310 W. Main Road, Conneaut, duties of owners/landlords/tenants, $50 and costs
• Jacob T. Slayton, 850 Harbor St., Conneaut, texting while driving prohibited, $100 and costs
• Crystal M. Stoneman, 1402 Union Ave., Ashtabula, speeding, $85 and costs
• Shawn G. Summers, 284 Harbor St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence, credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction
• Toney L. Wnoroski, 535 Sherman St., Conneaut, physical control under the influence, $750 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years; failure to control, $150 and costs
