• Ian Ward, 7439 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover, drug abuse instruments, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Leo Young, 498 Main St., Conneaut, aggravated burglary, waived preliminary hearing; assault, bound over misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, bound over misdemeanor; criminal damaging/endangering, bound over misdemeanor
• Steven Crawford, Painesville, violations prohibited, $100 and costs, 10-day jail sentence, credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal; criminal trespass, $50 and costs, 10-day jail sentence, credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal
• Christopher Crisp, 396 16th St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (17 days conditionally suspended), credit for 13 days spent in jail prior to conviction, may participate in community work service program, continue treatment program, advised of right to appeal
• Mitchell Eaton, 436 W. Main Road, Apt. 104, Conneaut, unauthorized use of plate/number/ ID mark, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one year
• Brandy Ewing, 5332 Chestnut Ave., Ashtabula, control of dogs, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, pay $293.92 restitution to victim, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Jonathan Greenfield, 142 Nickle Plate Ave., Conneaut, criminal damaging, $100 and costs, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program
• Katelynn Noelle Jashurek, 490 Middle Road, Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, perform 50 hours of community work service, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
• Damein Johnson, 481 Harbor St., Conneaut, trafficking in drugs, waived preliminary hearing; possession of criminal tools, waived preliminary hearing
• Alexander Malczewski, 587 Main St., Conneaut, attempted possession of criminal tools, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for four days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal; attempted possession of drugs, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal; driving under suspension/revocation, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal; attempted aggravation possession of drugs, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Lillian B. Patterson, 375 Bliss Ave., Conneaut, stopping after accident upon streets, $250 and costs, 90-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
• Timothy J. Peters, North East, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension/revocation, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended) if not a valid driver by Sept. 15, advised of right to appeal
• Cyler I. Renninger, 143 Marshall St., Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (third offense), $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended one year, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Jack D. Romig, 3819 Plymouth Brown Road, Ashtabula, underage consumption, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Lisa Jean Simmons, 221 S. Chestnut St., Jefferson, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one year, letter of apology to Conneaut police officers, advised of right of appeal
• Shannon Taylor, East Springfield, Pennsylvania, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (breath), $375 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, perform 25 hours of community work service, license suspended one year, limited driving privileges possible, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 18 months, advised of right to appeal
• Nicholas Williamson, 433 Harbor St., Conneaut, aggravated possession of drugs, waived preliminary hearing; aggravated trafficking in drugs, waived preliminary hearing; possession of criminal tools, waived preliminary hearing; possession of criminal tools, waived preliminary hearing; drug paraphernalia, bound over misdemeanor
• Nathan R. Young, 172 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, criminal damaging, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (87 days conditionally suspended), pay $1,111.40 restitution to victim, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
• Brandon M. Zeigler, 5115 Kain Ave., Ashtabula, underage consumption, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.