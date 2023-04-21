• Marcus Andrews, 933 W. 37th St., Ashtabula, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, 50 hours of community work service by March 8, 2024, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years

• James E. Betts, 749 Harbor St., Conneaut, driving under OVI suspension, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), license suspended one month, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal

• Jeffrey Dalrymple, 250 Sandusky St., Conneaut, use of illegal license plates, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal

• Kyle D. Ernst, 146 ½ Hayward Ave., Conneaut, failure to comply with order/signal of police officer, waived preliminary hearing

• Antonio Gonzalez, homeless, possession of drug abuse instruments, $50 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal

• Mark R. Hanick, Erie, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended

• Audree F. Moison, Columbus, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended one year, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal

• Keagan Sprague, 509 Chestnut St., Lot 19, Conneaut, attempted trafficking in drugs, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one year, advised of right to appeal

• Joshua Tessmer, 749 Harbor St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal

