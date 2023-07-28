• Harley Balliet, 690 Maple Ave., Conneaut, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, participate/complete Renewal program if eligible, advised of right to appeal
• Brian K. Beltz, 781 Harbor St., Apt. 9, Conneaut, resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (89 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal
• Kathryn Ely, 717 Keefus Road, Conneaut, burglary, waived preliminary hearing; intimidation of victim, bound over misdemeanor
• Kyle Matthew King, Lake City, Pennsylvania, stop after accident on property, $300 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, license suspended one year, advised of right to appeal
• Alana E. Lenhart, 735 Lake Road, Conneaut, underage consumption, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment until 21 years old
• Devan Parsons, 230 State St., Apt. 3G, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (27 days conditionally suspended), credit for three days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one years, advised of right to appeal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.