• Joshua Blood, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 136, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Zachary Blood, 868 Stumpville Road, Jefferson, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Austin Bunner, 696 Main St., Conneaut aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Chelsea Bunner, 696 Main St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Keith Garvin, 413 Beaver St., Conneaut, menacing, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Richard Heath, 1495 Lake Road, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, 25 hours community work service, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
• Vanetta Hine, 781 Harbor St., Apt. 9, Conneaut, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), credit for six days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Nicole Hommes, 228 N. Chestnut St., Jefferson, stop sign, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended,
• Jenny Kramer, 317 Liberty St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Robert Mannion, 4282 N. Ridge Road, Geneva, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, 180-day jail sentence (179 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Toni Marteny, 413 Beaver St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal
• Ryan Newsome, 5928 Granger Road, Ashtabula, resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (75 days conditionally suspended), credit for 15 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Sean Roth, 518 Liberty St., conneaut, using weapons while intoxicated, $50 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right of appeal; inducing panic, $50 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), credit for five days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, banned from Lukjan Metal Products, advised of right to appeal
• Joshua Sedmak, 600 Orange St., Conneaut, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal; possession of drug abuse instrument, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Michelle E. Smith, 476 Harbor St., operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $375 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended one years, limited driving privileges possible, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal
• Nicholas M. Volpone, 1032 Thayer Ave., Ashtabula, possession of criminal tools, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (170 days conditionally suspended), credit for seven days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.