• Clifford M. Barnes, 285 ½ Main St., Conneaut, discharging fireworks, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Beverly Bates, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 9, Conneaut, improper use of 911 system, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal; aggravated disorderly conduct, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Eric J. Cruz, 538 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, no-passing zone, $250 and costs, 60-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal
• Margaret Ann Fernandez, 1827 W. 6th St., Ashtabula, speeding, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Hunter E. Fertig, 124 Hayward Ave., Conneaut, control of dogs, $50 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, no further incidents involving a dog
• Anthony M. Fowler, 222 15th St., Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (third offense), $525 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (170 days conditionally suspended), license suspended two years (credit for pre-trial suspension), limited driving privileges possible, license plates impounded and immobilized, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 18 months, advised of right to appeal
• Christopher Fromknecht, 610 Dorman Road, Conneaut, menacing by stalking, bound over preliminary hearing; aggravated menacing, bound over misdemeanor judge
• John M. Good, 300 Cleveland Court, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Zachary Honkonen, 436 W. Main Road, Apt. 103, Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (179 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, advised of right to appeal
• Justin Kaczoroski, 381 Bliss Ave., Conneaut, violation of protection order, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (178 days conditionally suspended), credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction; telecommunications harassment, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (178 days conditionally suspended), credit for two days spent in jail prior to conviction, concurrent with previous case
• Hannah E. Littrell, 979 Main St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one year, advised of right to appeal
• Wyatt Kenneth Marshall, 388 Buffalo St., Conneaut, access roads to trails, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended; aggravated disorderly conduct, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Paul Miller, 3227 Morningside Ave., Ashtabula, having weapons while under disability, waived preliminary hearing
• Robert Potts, 285 ½ Main St., Apt. 11, Conneaut, menacing by stalking, waived preliminary hearing; voyeurism, waived preliminary hearing
• Eli D. Shetler, 6142 North Bend Road, Ashtabula, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for nine months, advised of right to appeal
• Taurus J. Sims, 218 Lake Road, Conneaut, discharging fireworks, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Cameron Taylor, 283 Harbor St., Apt. 4, Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (167 days conditionally suspended), credit for 13 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any psedoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal; criminal damaging, $100 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (77 days conditionally suspended) credit for 13 days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal
• Chloe Lynn Velez, 219 Main St., Conneaut, speeding, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Thomas J. Williams, 3205 Maple Ave., Apt. A, Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), no jail if a valid licensed driver by Dec. 31, must perform 100 hours community work service
