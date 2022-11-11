• James F. Scurto Jr., Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $90 and costs
• John Sharp, 509 Chestnut St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, remain off Norfolk Southern Railway property in Conneaut
• Ishwarjot Singh, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
• Evan Sintic, Madison, criminal mischief, $100 and costs
• Alfred B. Smith, 117 Thomas Drive, Conneaut, speeding, $50 and costs
• Kale V. Smith, Erie, Pennsylvania, expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Jered W. Snyder, 168 Hiler St., Conneaut, speeding, $130 and costs
• Jacob C. Spragg, 180 Park Ave., Apt. 2, Conneaut, registration required, $50 and costs
• Jason D. Stalnaker, 6604 Hatches Corners Road, Conneaut, driving under 12-point suspension, $200 and costs, three days in jail; failure to control/weaving course, $50 and costs
• David M. Summers, 232 State St., Conneaut, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $50 and costs
• Stephen W. Vucco, Youngstown, speeding, $150 and costs
• Richard Watt, 6411 Crabapple Lane, Andover, prohibited acts, $75 and costs
• Brandon Wells, North Ridgeville, driving under suspension, $100 and costs, 177-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs, submit to treatment in Lorain County, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; physical control while under the influence, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs, submit to treatment in Lorain County, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Debra White-Childers, 948 W. 38th St., Ashtabula, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs
• Kenneth R. Wiley, 272 Salem St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs
