• Jessica R. Alicea, 431 16th St., Conneaut, traffic control device, $50 and costs
• Sakura Anslow, 288 Cleveland Court, Conneaut, no operator’s license, $150 and costs
• Donald Ballard, 270 Bloor St., Conneaut, parking on sidewalk/curb/street lawn, $100 and costs
• Jason Baltes, Cuyahoga Falls, expired plates, $50 and costs
• Kathi J. Barringer, 237 High St., Conneaut, attempted stopping after accident, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
• Beverly Bates, 4841 Route 322, Williamsfield, speeding, $75 and costs
• Eugene Arthur Beers, Oil City, Pennsylvania, speeding, $90 and costs
• Jarrod Blood, 192 Mill St., Conneaut, display of lighted lights, $80 and costs
• Jurgen Bradac, 515 South Parrish Road, Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs
• Charles Brown, 429 Depot St., Conneaut, attempted possession of drugs, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• Claude D. Buchan, Madison, no operator’s license, $150 and costs; expired plates, $25 and costs
• Samantha N. Clark, 549 Buffalo St., Conneaut, speeding, $75 and costs
• William Myles Clark III, McKees Rocks Pennsylvania, speeding, $75 and costs
• Casey T. Cleveland, Girard, Pennsylvania, speeding, $50 and costs
• Jason Dames, 731 Harbor St., Conneaut, endangering children, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended) shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years; violation of a protection order, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended), shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years
• Dennis Earl Dorsey, Columbus, speeding, $85 and costs
• Tyler G. Edge, 346 N. Amboy Road, Conneaut, animals running at large, $100 and costs
• Angel Guijarro, 6620 Amelia Drive, Ashtabula, speeding, $50 and costs
• Laura B. Jackson, 2215 W. 13th St., Ashtabula, speeding, $140 and costs
• Matthew Lee Jarvi, 213 ½ Woodland Ave., Conneaut, safety belt (driver), $50 and costs; expired or unlawful plates, $25 and costs
• Mark A. Longstreet 362 Old Main Road, display of lighted lights, $150 and costs; safety belt, $50 and costs
• Gary F. McLaughlin, 1328 Lake Road, Conneaut, traffic control device, $175 and costs
• Jason E. Munett, 274 Chestnut St., Conneaut, seat belt, $50 and costs
• Jaideep S. Nijjor, Caledon East, Ontario, overload, $100 and costs
• Anthony Peterson, 448 Keefus Road, Conneaut, speeding, $85 and costs
• Raven C. Pierce, 983 Main St., Conneaut, wrong way on one-way street, $50 and costs
• Layla A. Rea, 6201 Hatches Corners Road, expired or unlawful plates, $75 and costs, speeding, $75 and costs
• Steven M. Richards 4405 Erie Ridge Ave., No. 1, Ashtabula, right of way when turning left, $150 and costs
• Joshua Rogers, Albion, Pennsylvania, domestic violence, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (165 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
• Daniel Rutter, 584 Center Road, Conneaut, possession of marijuana, $150 and costs; display of license plates, $150 and costs
• Shawn R. Sanford, 560 Harbor St., Conneaut, driving under suspension/forfeiture/child support, $100 and costs; expired plates, $25 and costs; speeding, $50 and costs
• Brian S. Scafuro, 285 ½ Main St., Conneaut, expired or unlawful plates, $50 and costs
• Tyler A. Stevens, North East, Pennsylvania, muffler, $50 and costs; rear red reflector, $50 and costs
• Keith Tackett, 3830 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula, operation of vehicle at stop sign, $75 and costs
• Matthew J. Tsepolls, Bradford, Pennsylvania, overload, $127 and costs
• Jared D. Walker, 1007 Middle Road, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $25 and costs, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for one year
• Avery J. Walls, Waterford, Pennsylvania, speeding, $50 and costs
• Gregory C. Washington, 326 Mill St., Conneaut, public intoxication, $100 and costs
• Gary E. Wilcox, 261 Park Place (down), Conneaut, taillight/illumination of rear plate, $25 and costs
• Summer Withrow, 500 W. Adams St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program
