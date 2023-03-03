• Harley T. Balliet, 690 Maple Ave., Conneaut, driving under suspension, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended; failure to reinstate, $100 and costs; access roads to trails, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended.
• Kyle Batanian, 246 Depot St., Conneaut, carrying a concealed weapon, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, forfeit 9mm handgun to Conneaut Police Department; attempted possession of drugs, $50 and costs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 and costs.
• Mary Benson, 5800 Center Road, Conneaut, menacing by stalking, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, may participate in community work service program, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, no contact with victims/property.
• Molly Cameron, 782 Spring St., Apt. 8, Conneaut, control of dogs, $200 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended.
• Kimberly Campbell, 414 Buffalo St., Conneaut, possession of drug abuse instruments, $100 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (78 days conditionally suspended), credit for 12 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; drug paraphernalia, 30-day jail sentence (18 days conditionally suspended), credit for 12 days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years.
• Eric Cruz, 538 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended three years, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years; stopping after accident upon streets, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (176 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended three years, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years.
• Patrick Donofrio, 119 Poplar St., Conneaut, control of dogs, $100 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, keep dog muzzled during walks, dog prohibited inside any commercial/retail establishment.
• Drew Duva, North Kingsville, menacing by stalking, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence, credit for 87 days spent in jail prior to conviction; telecommunication harassment, 180-day jail sentence, credit for 87 days spent in jail prior to conviction; aggravated menacing, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence.
• Alexander Malczewski, 587 Main St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, 30-day jail sentence (21 days conditionally suspended), credit for nine days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain treatment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.