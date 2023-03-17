• Austin J. Bryant, 202 W. Main Road, Lot18, Conneaut, drug paraphernalia, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal.
• Damian Childress, 290 Harbor St., Apt. C, Conneaut, domestic violence, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (179 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 30 months, advised of right to appeal.
• Jeffrey Dalrymple 250 Sandusky St., Conneaut, criminal trespass, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, advised of right to appeal.
• Wyatt Kenneth Marshall, 388 Buffalo St., Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended one year if imposed, limited driving privileges possible, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, advised of right to appeal.
• Justin Maynard, 2005 Pymatuning Lake, Andover, operating a motor vehicle under the influence .170 breath, $400 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (174 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended one year if imposed, driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal.
• Christian Moore, 434 W. Main Road, Apt. 301, Conneaut, tampering with evidence, waived preliminary hearing; pander sex. matter with minor, waived preliminary hearing.
• Merissa Mucciarone, 3240 Forrest Drive, Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program and maintain employment, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years, advised of right to appeal.
• Samantha Renninger, 805 Spring St., Conneaut, aggravated arson, waived preliminary hearing; endangering children, waived preliminary hearing.
• Donna Scheanon, 3925 North Ridge Road, Apt. 20, Ashtabula, patient abuse or neglect, waived preliminary hearing.
• Scott Staszewski, Girard, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension or cancellation, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal.
• Matthew W. Turner, 165 S. Liberty St. (down), Conneaut, driving under suspension, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, become valid licensed driver by Jan. 31, 2025, advised of right to appeal.
• Matthew Wayne Turner, 165 S. Liberty St. (down), theft, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (172 days conditionally suspended), credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, advised of right to appeal.
