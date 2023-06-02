• Tyler L. Hanft, 507 State St., Conneaut, FRA driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Jermaine McCalebb, Erie, Pennsylvania, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, advised of right to appeal
• Daniel Spring, 238 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, aggravated menacing, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (179 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
• Cameron Taylor, 283 Harbor St., Conneaut, aggravated menacing, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), credit for three days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program
• Kristen Tyree, 218 Lake Road, Conneaut, control of dogs, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, no dog incidents during probation
