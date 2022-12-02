• Brandon L. Ackley, Towanda, Pennsylvania, overload, $121 and costs.
• Jessica R. Alicea, 431 16th St., Conneaut, traffic control device, $50 and costs.
• Randall Beach, 257 Center St., Conneaut, speeding, $50 and costs.
• Katherine A. Boucher, 909 Harbor St., Conneaut, animals running at large, $50 and costs.
• Corey R. Bright, 270 Whitney St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended.
• Russell Bright, 270 Whitney St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended.
• Emily Canter, 2888 Linda Lane, Ashtabula, assured clear distance ahead, $150 and costs.
• Chris Cevera, 367 Old Main, Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs.
• Amber Nicole Coleman, 164 Poplar St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs.
• Heaven Colon, 159 Poplar St., Conneaut, disorderly conduct, $50 and costs.
• Michael Alan Dearth, Somerville, overload, $80 and costs.
• Guishandoop S. Dhillon, Cambridge, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs.
• Jennifer Renea Douglas, Erie, Pennsylvania, speeding, $50 and costs.
• Tyler G. Edge, 346 N. Amboy Road, Conneaut, animals running at large, $100 and costs.
• Christopher G. Freeman, 99 Marshall St., Conneaut, dogs and other animals running at large, $150 and costs.
• Gabriel Ghioarca, Montreal, overload, $80 and costs.
• Terry L. Headley, 413 E. Main Road, Lot 51, Conneaut, driving under suspension, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (175 days conditionally suspended), no jail if valid licensed driver by April 15.
• Steven D. Hostetler, Cortland, operation in excess of prescribed weights, $232 and costs.
• Matthew Lee Jarvi, 213 ½ Woodland Ave., Conneaut, safety belt (driver), $50 and costs.
• Katelynn N. Jashurek, 490 Middle Road, Conneaut, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, $450 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, license suspended 18 months, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 18 months, forfeit 9mm handgun and ammunition to Conneaut Police Department.
• Timothy D. Johnson, Benson, North Carolina, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (167 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of three days in jail, license suspended two years, limited driving privileges possible, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for five years.
• Mark A. Johnston, 718 Maple Ave., Conneaut, expired or unlawful license plates, $50 and costs.
• Jason Kaczoroski, 171 15th St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $150 and costs.
• Andrew T. Kraus, Alliance, issuance of special permits, $100 and costs.
• Joshua P. Larsen, 233 Chestnut St., Conneaut, no operator’s license, $15 and costs.
• Johnny A. Lewis, 396 Dorman Road, Conneaut, expired/unlawful license plates, $50 and costs.
• Scott A. Lindsay, 7202 Poore Road, Conneaut, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $375 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (177 days conditionally suspended), may attend program in lieu of jail, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fines/cost, license suspended 18 months, limited driving privileges possible, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for 18 months; driving in marked lanes, $25 and costs; reasonable control, $75 and costs.
• Mary P. Lockhart, Browns Summit, North Carolina, overload, $80 and costs.
• Christopher J. Lynch, 302 Cleveland Court, Conneaut, physical control while under the influence, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, license suspended one year, limited driving privileges possible, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alchol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years.
• Robert Anthony Malena, 268 King St., Conneaut, expired/unlawful plates, $50 and costs.
• Lindsey J. Mathews, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 71, Conneaut, driving under suspension/revocation, $150 and costs.
• Joshua M. Natto, 3246 Route 7, Pierpont, expired plates, $50 and costs.
• David Orrenmaa, 1330 Lake Road, Conneaut, littering, $250 and costs.
• Jenna L. Peters, 332 Liberty St., Conneaut, FRA suspension, $100 and costs, 25 hours of community work service by March 31; tail light/illumination of rear plate, $25 and costs.
• Ralph T. Ranowiecki, 6970 Bushnell Road, Conneaut, traffic control device, $50 and costs.
• Charlene R. Reitz, 1017 Norman Ave., Conneaut, speeding, $115 and costs.
• Steven M. Richards, 4405 Erie Ridge Ave., No. 1, Ashtabula, right of way when turning left, $150 and costs.
• Darrell L. Sanson Jr., 5361 Root Road, Conneaut, no operator’s license, $150 and costs; speeding, $150 and costs.
• Joseph D. Scheanon, 3238 Dickerson Road, Ashtabula, traffic control device, $50 and costs.
• Kayla R. Sheldt, 246 Wrights Ave., Conneaut, assault, $500 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment.
• Valentina Stratton, 1870 Bridgeview Lane, Conneaut, resisting arrest, $150 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (89 days conditionally suspended) credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program.
• Jagsir S. Virk, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $126 and costs.
